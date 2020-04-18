1.031 de cadre medicale din Romania sunt infectate cu coronavirus. 462 sunt din judetul Suceava

18/04/20 ora:12:33pm
Suceava
coronavirus spital bolnav

Numărul cadrelor medicale infectate cu noul coronavirus este 1031, conform raportărilor primite de INSP din teritoriu.

Alba total 18
Arad total 53
București total 149
Bacău total 11
Bihor total 2
Bistrița-Năsăud total 5
Brăila total 1
Botoșani total 9
Brașov total 27
Cluj total 15
Caraș-Severin total 1
Constanța total 2
Covasna total 9
Dâmbovița total 3
Dolj total 1
Galați total 35
Giurgiu total 15
Hunedoara total 37
Harghita total 1
Ilfov total 2
Ialomița total 1
Iași total 13
Mehedinți total 3
Mureș total 17
Neamț total 8
Prahova total 1
Sibiu total 11
Satu Mare total 2
Suceava total 462
Tulcea total 1
Timiș total 31
Teleorman total 15
Vâlcea total 3
Vrancea total 67

