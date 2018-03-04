“Vanity Fair” a prezis cine ar putea câştiga cele mai importante trofee la Premiile Oscar

Cea de-a 90-a ediţie a Premiilor Oscar va avea loc la 4 martie la Teatrul Dolby din Los Angeles. Potrivit predicţiilor realizate de revista “Vanity Fair”, lista câştigătorilor pentru cele mai importante categorii ar arăta în felul următor:

Pentru cel mai bun film ar urma să câştige râvnita statuetă Get Out, în defavoarea celorlalte producţii nominalizate: Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Pentru cel mai bun regizor ar urma să câştige: Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water). Ceilalţi nominalizaţi sunt Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) Jordan Peele (Get Out) Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread).

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: câştigă Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri) Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) Margot Robbie, (I, Tonya) Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) Meryl Streep (The Post).

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: câştigător va fi Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.).

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: câştigă Allison Janney (I, Tonya), în defavoarea lui Mary J. Blige, (Mudbound) Lesley Manville, (Phantom Thread) Laurie Metcalf, (Lady Bird) Octavia Spencer, (The Shape of Water).

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: favoritul este Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), în defavoarea lui Willem Dafoe, (The Florida Project) Woody Harrelson, (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) Richard Jenkins, (The Shape of Water) Christopher Plummer, (All the Money in the World).

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Cele mai mari şanse le are Jordan Peele (Get Out), în defavoarea lui Emily V. Gordon şi Kumail Nanjiani, (The Big Sick) Greta Gerwig, (Lady Bird) Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, (The Shape of Water) Martin McDonagh, (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).