Premiile Grammy 2020. Billie Eilish, marea castigatoare. Omagiu legendarului baschetbalist Kobe Bryant

27/01/20 ora:8:51pm
Gala Grammy a avut loc în seara de duminică spre luni Staples Centre din Los Angeles. Au fost premiaţi nenumăraţi artişti, iar pe parcursul evenimentului au avut loc şi momente emoţionante.

A 62-a ediţie a galei Grammy şi-a anunţat câştigătorii. Gala a fost una deosebită, la are au participat nume mari. Evenimentul a fost însă marcat de moartea legendarului baschetbalist Kobe Bryant. Acesta s-a stins din viaţă într-un accident de elicopter. Se afla la bordul unui elicopter privat, alături de alte patru persoane. Potrivit rapoartelor iniţiale, elicopeterul s-a fi prăbuşit la scurt timp de la decolare, iar în zona în care s-a petrecut tragedia condiţiile meteo nu erau prielnice zborului.

În debutul ceremoniei, i-a fost adus un omagiu regretatului Kobe Bryant: „Simţim cu toţii aceeaşi durere. Astăzi, Los Angeles-ul, America şi lumea întreagă au pierdut un erou şi ne-am întâlnit aici, cu inimile frânte, în casa pe care Kobe Bryant a construit-o”, a spus Alicia Keys, gazda evenimentului, înainte de a interpreta o variantă foarte sentimentală a piesei „It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye”, acompaniată de formaţia soul Boyz II Men.

Lista completă a câştigătorilor Grammy 2020:

Record of the Year – ” Bon Iver “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the year – When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go,” Billie Eilish

Song of the year – ” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

Best new artist – Billie Eilish

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance – “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best Country Song – “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best country album – “While I’m Livin’,”Tanya Tucker

Best rap album – “Igor,” Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap Performance – “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance – “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Rap Song – “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

R&B

Best R&B Performance – “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best Traditional R&B Performance – “Jerome,” Lizzo
Best R&B Song – “Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album – “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo
Best R&B Album – “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

POP
Best Pop Solo Performance – “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Pop Vocal Album – “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Comedy Album – “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

