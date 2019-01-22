OSCAR 2019. Au fost anunțate nominalizările

Lungmetrajele “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Black Panther”, “Green Book”, “A Star is Born” şi “Roma” au fost nominalizate la premiul pentru cel mai bun film la ediţia de anul acesta, a 91-a, a galei Oscar, care va avea loc pe 24 februarie.

Nominalizările pentru cea de-a 91-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar au fost anunţate marţi, de actorii Tracee Ellis Ross şi Kumail Nanjiani, iar evenimentul a fost difuzat live pe site-ul oficial al instituţiei.

Cel mai bun film: Roma (Netflix), A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.), BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features), Green Book (Universal), Vice (Annapurna), Black Panther (Marvel/Disney), The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) și Bohemian Rhapsody (Fox).

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Christian Bale (“Vice), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”).

Cea mai bună actriță principală:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actrițele secundare: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Amy Adams (Vice), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Emma Stone (The Favourite) și Marina de Tavira (Roma).

Actorii secundari nominalizați sunt Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Sam Rockwell (Vice), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) și Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born).

Cel mai bun film străin – Capernaum (Liban), Cold War (Polonia), Never Look Away (Germania), Roma (Mexic), Shoplifters (Japonia)

Cele mai bune costume – The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns, Mary Queen Of Scots.

Cel mai bun montaj – BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Vice.

Cea mai bună animație de scurtmetraj – Animal Behavior, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step, Weekends. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: Detainment, Fauve, Marguerite, Mother, Skin

Montaj de sunet – Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, A Quiet Place, Roma

Mixaj de sunet – Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma, A Star Is Born

Coloană sonoră originală: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Isle Of Dogs, Mary Poppins Returns

Scenariu adaptat:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen , Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman,Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Scenariu original:

The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

Cel mai bun regizor

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:

Incredibles 2, Brad Bird

Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson

Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Cea de-a 91-a gală a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 24 februarie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.