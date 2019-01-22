OSCAR 2019. Au fost anunțate nominalizările

Lungmetrajele “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Black Panther”, “Green Book”, “A Star is Born” şi “Roma” au fost nominalizate la premiul pentru cel mai bun film la ediţia de anul acesta, a 91-a, a galei Oscar, care va avea loc pe 24 februarie.
Nominalizările pentru cea de-a 91-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar au fost anunţate marţi, de actorii Tracee Ellis Ross şi Kumail Nanjiani, iar evenimentul a fost difuzat live pe site-ul oficial al instituţiei.
Cel mai bun film: Roma (Netflix), A Star Is Born (Warner Bros.), BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features), Green Book (Universal), Vice (Annapurna), Black Panther (Marvel/Disney), The Favourite (Fox Searchlight) și Bohemian Rhapsody (Fox).
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Christian Bale (“Vice), Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”).
Cea mai bună actriță principală:
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actrițele secundare: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Amy Adams (Vice), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Emma Stone (The Favourite) și Marina de Tavira (Roma).
Actorii secundari nominalizați sunt Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Sam Rockwell (Vice), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman) și Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born).
Cel mai bun film străin – Capernaum (Liban), Cold War (Polonia), Never Look Away (Germania), Roma (Mexic), Shoplifters (Japonia)
Cele mai bune costume – The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther, The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns, Mary Queen Of Scots.
Cel mai bun montaj – BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Vice.
Cea mai bună animație de scurtmetraj – Animal Behavior, Bao, Late Afternoon, One Small Step, Weekends. Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: Detainment, Fauve, Marguerite, Mother, Skin
Montaj de sunet – Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, A Quiet Place, Roma
Mixaj de sunet – Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma, A Star Is Born
Coloană sonoră originală: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Isle Of Dogs, Mary Poppins Returns
Scenariu adaptat:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman,Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters
Scenariu original:
The Favourite, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
Cel mai bun regizor
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație:
Incredibles 2, Brad Bird
Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson
Mirai, Mamoru Hosoda
Ralph Breaks the Internet, Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Cea de-a 91-a gală a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 24 februarie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.